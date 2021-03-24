WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.85, close to its 52-week high of $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Medallion Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WisdomTree Investments with a $6.10 average price target, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report issued on March 17, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on WisdomTree Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.06 million and GAAP net loss of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.88 million.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.