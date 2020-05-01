WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

WisdomTree Investments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.26.

The company has a one-year high of $7.27 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, WisdomTree Investments has an average volume of 1.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WETF in relation to earlier this year.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.