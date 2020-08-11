WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained a Buy rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF) on July 31 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WisdomTree Investments is a Hold with an average price target of $3.83.

Based on WisdomTree Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.87 million and GAAP net loss of $8.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.29 million and had a net profit of $2.48 million.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.