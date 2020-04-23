Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nathan Race from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Wintrust Financial (WTFC), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Race ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.0% and a 27.3% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Internet Bancorp, First Midwest Bancorp, and Mackinac Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wintrust Financial with a $42.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wintrust Financial’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WTFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Thomas Zidar, the EVP of WTFC sold 2,948 shares for a total of $187,493.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.