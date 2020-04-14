Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Winnebago Industries (WGO) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harley-Davidson, Thor Industries, and Malibu Boats.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Winnebago Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.80.

Winnebago Industries’ market cap is currently $1.1B and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Chris-Craft marine, Winnebago motorhomes and Winnebago specialty vehicles. The company was founded on February 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, IA.