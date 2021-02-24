Wingstop (WING) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop (WING) on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.36, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Wingstop’s market cap is currently $3.77B and has a P/E ratio of 178.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.43.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.