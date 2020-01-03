Wingstop (WING) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush upgraded Wingstop (WING) to Buy, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $101.63 average price target, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wingstop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More on WING: