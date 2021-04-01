Wingstop (WING) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #1574 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.40.

The company has a one-year high of $172.87 and a one-year low of $73.28. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 509.1K.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.