Wingstop (WING) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.83, close to its 52-week high of $148.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #6255 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.27, which is a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Wingstop’s market cap is currently $3.94B and has a P/E ratio of 181.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.