WillScot (WSC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WillScot (WSC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.63, close to its 52-week high of $19.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, Mobile Mini, and FedEx.

WillScot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75.

The company has a one-year high of $19.16 and a one-year low of $9.56. Currently, WillScot has an average volume of 434.7K.

