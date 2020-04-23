WillScot (WSC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Jason Carr- April 23, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WillScot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Based on WillScot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and net profit of $9.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $257 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.57 million.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

