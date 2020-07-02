WillScot (WSC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Catie Powers- July 2, 2020, 6:56 AM EDT

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to WillScot (WSC), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.2% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

WillScot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, implying a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $7.45. Currently, WillScot has an average volume of 1.27M.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

