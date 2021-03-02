WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 28, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.78, close to its 52-week high of $28.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Tetra Tech.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.34B and has a P/E ratio of 126.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.59.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.