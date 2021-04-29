Willis Group (WLTW) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Willis Group (WLTW), with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $247.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Willis Group with a $261.17 average price target.

Based on Willis Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion and net profit of $476 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.69 billion and had a net profit of $544 million.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions firm. It offers a range of insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management consulting services.