Willis Group (WLTW) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Willis Group (WLTW). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Willis Group with a $261.17 average price target, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $246.54 and a one-year low of $173.06. Currently, Willis Group has an average volume of 942.7K.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions firm. It offers a range of insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management consulting services.