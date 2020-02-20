Willis Group (WLTW) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan reiterated a Buy rating on Willis Group (WLTW) today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Willis Group with a $232.25 average price target, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.97 and a one-year low of $166.13. Currently, Willis Group has an average volume of 571.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WLTW in relation to earlier this year.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration.