Willis Group (WLTW) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Willis Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $236.25.

The company has a one-year high of $220.97 and a one-year low of $160.00. Currently, Willis Group has an average volume of 547K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WLTW in relation to earlier this year.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration.