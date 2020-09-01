Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Williams-Sonoma (WSM) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.23, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.73 and a one-year low of $26.01. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has an average volume of 1.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WSM in relation to earlier this year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.