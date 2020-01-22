Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Sell rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.96, close to its 52-week high of $77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lumber Liquidators.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $72.33.

Based on Williams-Sonoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $74.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $81.47 million.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment.