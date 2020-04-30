Williams Co (WMB) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Williams Co (WMB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Co with a $22.07 average price target.

Williams Co’s market cap is currently $23.61B and has a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WMB in relation to earlier this year.

The Williams Cos., Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint venture investments, and the midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing and transportation and deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation services. The Other segment comprises of corporate operations; olefins pipeline assets; and Canada assets. The company was founded by David Williams and Miller Williams in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

