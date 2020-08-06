Williams Co (WMB) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Williams Co (WMB), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.29.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Williams Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.91, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.29 and a one-year low of $8.41. Currently, Williams Co has an average volume of 9.39M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Williams Cos., Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint venture investments, and the midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing and transportation and deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation services. The Other segment comprises of corporate operations; olefins pipeline assets; and Canada assets. The company was founded by David Williams and Miller Williams in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.