Williams Co (WMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Timm Schneider maintained a Buy rating on Williams Co (WMB) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 36.7% success rate. Schneider covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Williams Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Williams Co’s market cap is currently $25.83B and has a P/E ratio of 179.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.17.

The Williams Cos., Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint venture investments, and the midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing and transportation and deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation services. The Other segment comprises of corporate operations; olefins pipeline assets; and Canada assets. The company was founded by David Williams and Miller Williams in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.