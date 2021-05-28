William Blair Upgrades VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) to Buy

In a report issued on May 26, Tim Lugo from William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, which is a 161.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $313.6K and GAAP net loss of $5.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTGN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Shawn Singh, the CEO of VTGN bought 5,000 shares for a total of $7,500.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new generation medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Its portfolio focuses on three clinical-stage product; neuropathic pain (NP), levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), social anxiety disorder (SAD) and suicidal ideation (SI). Its product include AV-101 product and PH10 neuroactive nasal spray.The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.