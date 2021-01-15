William Blair Thinks Sarepta Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on January 12, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.48, close to its 52-week low of $78.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.27, representing a 43.7% upside. In a report issued on December 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $126 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.