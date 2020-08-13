William Blair Thinks Precision BioSciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences (DTIL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.57, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.67 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, Precision BioSciences has an average volume of 623.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DTIL in relation to earlier this year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.