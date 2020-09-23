William Blair Thinks Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- September 23, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) on September 21. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.24, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a 279.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.25 million and GAAP net loss of $4.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.76 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

