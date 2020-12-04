William Blair Thinks Ovid Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) on December 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.33, which is a 246.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ovid Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.91 million and GAAP net loss of $16.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.