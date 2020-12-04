William Blair Thinks Nucana’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on December 1, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana (NCNA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Nucana has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, implying a 214.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.59 and a one-year low of $3.81. Currently, Nucana has an average volume of 226.1K.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.