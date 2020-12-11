William Blair Thinks Lyra Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on December 7, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.68, close to its 52-week low of $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyra Therapeutics with a $26.00 average price target, which is a 180.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.