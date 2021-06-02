William Blair Thinks Logicbio Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.71, close to its 52-week low of $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, Logicbio Therapeutics has an average volume of 128K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.