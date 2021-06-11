William Blair Thinks Celyad’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad (CYAD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.72, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $17.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.44 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 49.21K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.