William Blair Thinks Cellectis SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA (CLLS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.67, close to its 52-week low of $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 49.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $37.33 average price target, implying a 141.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Cellectis SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.6 million and GAAP net loss of $11.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.13 million and had a net profit of $20.08 million.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment is focused on the development of products in the field of immune-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat other human diseases. The Plants segment focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology through its own efforts or through alliances with other companies in the agricultural market. Its therapeutic products are still in the preclinical stage which is developed for various kinds of tumors. Cellectis was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.