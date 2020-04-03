William Blair Thinks Beyondspring’s Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- April 3, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 31, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.31, close to its 52-week low of $9.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Exelixis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67, which is a 163.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.93 million.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

