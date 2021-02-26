William Blair Thinks Assembly Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing a 76.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.84 and a one-year low of $4.78. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 1.17M.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.