William Blair Thinks Aravive’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.35, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $26.00 average price target, implying a 396.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aravive’s market cap is currently $106M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.