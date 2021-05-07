William Blair Thinks Aravive’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.94, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 432.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.94 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Aravive has an average volume of 255.1K.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.