William Blair Thinks Aptinyx’s Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- April 30, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Aptinyx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $188.2M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

