William Blair Thinks Agenus’ Stock is Going to Recover

Christine Brown- April 16, 2021, 7:26 AM EDT

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN) on April 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.50, a 177.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Agenus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.26 million and GAAP net loss of $37.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.06 million.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

