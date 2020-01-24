William Blair Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on January 22, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $70.75 average price target.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $26.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $320 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs.