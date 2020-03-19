William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 32.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $33.00 average price target, representing a 235.0% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.