William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -38.4% and a 19.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 451.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Dynavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $39.97 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The firm focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation.