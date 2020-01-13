William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad (CYAD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $43.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.20 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 40.09K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.