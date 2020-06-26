William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report issued on June 24, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 61.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.50, which is a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.80 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 108.5K.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.