William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Beyondspring (BYSI)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI) on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.67, close to its 52-week low of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Beyondspring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $21.50 and a one-year low of $9.24. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 180K.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.