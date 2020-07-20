William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $34.00 average price target, representing a 34.4% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.45 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 201.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

Read More on ASMB: