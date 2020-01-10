William Blair Sticks to Its Hold Rating for FibroGen (FGEN)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Hold rating on FibroGen (FGEN) on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

Based on FibroGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Pat Controneo, the SVP, Finance and CFO of FGEN bought 12,500 shares for a total of $36,250.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.