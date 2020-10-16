William Blair Sticks to Its Hold Rating for FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report issued on October 14, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on FibroGen (FGEN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.67.

Based on FibroGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.89 million and GAAP net loss of $85.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $192 million and had a net profit of $116 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, James Schoeneck, a Director at FGEN bought 6,000 shares for a total of $35,700.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.