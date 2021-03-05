William Blair Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $264.73 average price target, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $276.69 and a one-year low of $177.05. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.38M.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

