William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) on November 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.60, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.64B and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.75.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.