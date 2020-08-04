William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 58.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Poseida Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSTX in relation to earlier this year.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.